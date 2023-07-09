Steady trend prevails on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday was steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 600 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 3400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 1800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Khipro, 600 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 2600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Helami were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 2800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Nuabad were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs17,100 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund anf and 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

