BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Steady trend prevails on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday was steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 600 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 3400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 1800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Khipro, 600 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 2600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Helami were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 2800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Nuabad were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs17,100 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund anf and 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Steady trend prevails on cotton market

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman

Pension received from abroad: FTO directs FBR to clarify taxation procedure

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Iran police station attack leaves two officers, four gunmen dead

Read more stories