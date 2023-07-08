BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Toshakhana case: court again approves IK’s exemption plea

Fazal Sher Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday again approved former prime minister Imran Khan’s exemption plea in the Toshakhana case and adjourned the hearing of the case till Saturday (today).

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, while hearing the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chief over concealing gifts he received from the Toshakhana, granted a one-day exemption to Khan from personal appearance before it and also another plea of Khan seeking adjournment of the hearing.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 12 issued stay orders against the indictment proceedings against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case by the same court on May 10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

