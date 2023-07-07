KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.493 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,411.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.837 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.628 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.073 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.369 billion), DJ (PKR 818.335 million), Platinum (PKR 693.245 million), Silver (PKR 419.621 million), SP 500 (PKR 159.172 million), Japan Equity (PKR 146.417 million), Natural Gas (PKR 115.588 million), Palladium (PKR 102.670 million), Copper (PKR 88.844 million) and Brent (PKR 40.296 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 18 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 19.909 million were traded.

