BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Jul 07, 2023
Wall St slides as labour data stokes rate hike fears

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

NEW YORK: Wall Street tumbled on Thursday, pressured by a jump in US treasury yields after data signaling a resilient labour market fanned fears the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for a longer period.

Private payrolls increased more than expected in June, the ADP National Employment report showed, indicating the labour market remained strong despite growing risks of a recession from higher interest rates.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US treasury note , an indicator of interest rate expectations, rose following the data, while that on the two-year Treasury note hit the highest since June 2007.

A separate report showed job openings, an indicator of labour demand, dropped in May, but remained elevated despite 500 basis points worth of rate hikes by the Fed.

“The market is seeing that there’s no real relief from the job market in terms of the Fed needing to pause rate hikes again in (July),” said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation.

“The Fed doesn’t have to worry about employment now and so can fully deal head-on with inflation.” US interest rate futures saw an increased probability of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in November, with traders factoring in a 47% chance in mid-day trading, compared with 36% the day before, according to CME’s FedWatch.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, a voting member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee, said on Thursday “it would have been entirely appropriate” to raise rates at the June policy meeting itself.

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday after Fed minutes showed a vast majority of the policymakers expected further policy tightening, even as they agreed to hold rates steady in June.

At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 449.43 points, or 1.31%, at 33,839.21, the S&P 500 was down 49.55 points, or 1.11%, at 4,397.27, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 174.97 points, or 1.27%, at 13,616.68.

US bank stocks fell and the KBW Regional Banking Index hit a near two-week low amid lingering worries about the health of the lenders in the aftermath of the crisis in regional banks and ahead of second-quarter results that start next week.

Meta Platforms slipped 0.2%, but still outperformed peers after the Facebook-parent took an aim at Twitter with its Threads app that attracted millions of users within hours of its launch on Wednesday.

