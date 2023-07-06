BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

AFP Published July 6, 2023

WASHINGTON: The company that operated the sub which imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, killing all five people aboard, said Thursday it had halted all activities indefinitely.

The Titan sub was reported missing on June 18 and the US Coast Guard said on June 22 that the vessel had suffered a catastrophic implosion, ending a desperate rescue operation that had captivated the world.

Experts last week recovered presumed human remains from the sub wreckage that was found on the deep ocean floor and taken to the port of St. John's, Newfoundland in east Canada.

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

US-based OceanGate said on its website that it had "suspended all exploration and commercial operations" after the tragedy, in which company CEO Stockton Rush was among the dead.

Also on board were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.

They are presumed to have died instantly when the Titan, about the size of an SUV car, imploded under the crushing pressure of the North Atlantic at a depth of more than two miles (nearly four kilometers).

A debris field was found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, which sits 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

US Coast Guard OceanGate Titanic sub Stockton Rush

Comments

1000 characters

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

After 14 months: KSE-100 powers past 44,000 with over 600-point gain

Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

UAE minister says keen to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

PM Shehbaz says country's progress depends on nation, state institutions working together

Accountability court says Nawaz Sharif politically victimised in plot allotment case, unfreezes assets

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

At least eight children killed in Shangla landslide

US’s Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passes away in Lahore

Read more stories