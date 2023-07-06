BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 hits three-month low as rate hike worries grip

Reuters Published 06 Jul, 2023 09:38pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 touched a more than three-month low on Thursday, in tandem with a sell-off in global equities, as jitters around rising interest rates held firm and as Sino-U.S. tensions further dampened the mood.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 2.2%, having hit its lowest intraday level since March 20. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index lost 2.6%

World stocks were set for their biggest daily fall of the year after strong U.S. jobs market data bolstered bets of another round of global interest-rate hikes.

Investor sentiment was also sapped by a hawkish tone in the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting released on Wednesday.

“It’s pretty clear that central banks in the UK, Europe and the U.S. certainly have a hawkish tilt,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

“If you add in the idea that China is not going to be additive to global growth, that is not a great scenario for markets around the world.”

China-exposed bank HSBC and Standard Chartered fell 1.8% and 2.6% respectively, and insurer Prudential lost 2.5% on elevated Sino-U.S. tensions.

The FTSE 100 has shed 2.4% so far this year, compared with a 5.2% rise in pan-European STOXX 600 and a 14.5% gain in U.S. S&P 500, with the British benchmark index pressured by concerns of stagflation.

All major UK sectoral indexes traded in the red on Thursday, with retailers leading the declines, dragged by a 9.7% fall in Currys.

The electricals retailer fell to its lowest in more than 20 years on concerns about the economic outlook in its markets and following a 38% drop in its full-year profit.

Data showed British housebuilding fell in June at the sharpest pace in more than 14 years, barring two months early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homebuilders lost 3.4%.

Among the rare bright spots was United Utilities, up 1.5% after Morgan Stanley raised the water utility firm’s rating to “overweight” from “equal-weight.”

London's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index UK’s FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 hits three-month low as rate hike worries grip

After 14 months: KSE-100 powers past 44,000 with over 600-point gain

Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

UAE minister says keen to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

PM Shehbaz says country's progress depends on nation, state institutions working together

Accountability court says Nawaz Sharif politically victimised in plot allotment case, unfreezes assets

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

At least eight children killed in Shangla landslide

US’s Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passes away in Lahore

Read more stories