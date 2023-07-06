BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passes away in Lahore

BR Web Desk Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 05:03pm

Alamgir Khan Tareen, the owner of PSL franchise Multan Sultans and brother of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Tareen, passed away at the age of 63.

The PSL team made the announcement on Twitter.

While the police are yet to make an official statement, some news reports suggested Alamgir may have taken his own life at his residence in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

Reports also suggested Alamgir allegedly left behind a hand-written suicide note in which he attributed his self-harm to “a disease he had been suffering from”.

A prominent entrepreneur from South Punjab

Apart from owning the Multan Sultans franchise, Alamgir had made a name for himself as a prominent entrepreneur in South Punjab.

He operated one of the largest water purification plants in the country. His organisation, Shamim and Company (Pvt), distributed Pepsi products in South Punjab.

After completing his bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley, he went on to obtain a Master’s degree from Yale University.

According to the Multan Sultans website, Alamgir was an ardent sports enthusiast who aspired to establish a robust platform for budding athletes, providing them with optimal resources to nurture and enhance their skills.

Additionally, he played a pivotal role in implementing a data-driven approach within the cricket franchise, highlighting a commitment to innovation and progress.

Zahoor Ahmad Jul 06, 2023 04:52pm
May Allah bless his soul with Jannah
