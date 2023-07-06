JI holds demo against Swedish profanity

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Wednesday protested against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, and dubbed the Swedish profanity a brazen act.

A huge demonstration resented against the burning of the Holy Quran on last Eidul Azha in Sweden in front of an Eid congregation.

The angry protestors outside Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Gulshan-e-Iqbal slammed the Swedish court and their government for protecting and supporting to a profane.

They termed the Swedish hatred against Islam inhumane and illogical, which manifested itself on June 28, 2023 under a complete police protection and court patronage.

Speaking at the demonstration, JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called the Swedish mindset to torch the Holy Quran an act of shame for the entire world's conscience.

He denounced the Swedish profanity against Islam and its sacred scripture and termed it a new wave of the Western Islamophobia.

"Torching the Holy Quran on the Eid day in front of a religious gathering is a clear message of contempt and challenge to the Muslim Ummah," he said.

He said that the European Union, a proclaimed pioneer for the justice and equality movement, should step up with a concrete step to end anti-Islam acts within its member nations.

He said that the western world has dual standards, namely protecting the holocaust notion through legislation but allows anti-Islam acts legally. He urged the Muslims to unite for the Islamic cause.

He asked the Western nations to help stop anti-Islam acts in their territories and warned them about the continuing anti-Islam acts may lead to a global religious unrest.

He also asked the OIC to step up for stopping such blasphemy and brazen display in the Western countries and play a due role on the UN levels.

The government should take a bold stance over this issue and play their visible role, he said.

