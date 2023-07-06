WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 5, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Jun-23 29-Jun-23 28-Jun-23 27-Jun-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103555 0.10356 0.103511 0.103799 Euro 0.816947 0.820014 0.819281 0.819505 Japanese yen 0.005189 0.005197 0.005205 0.005217 U.K. pound 0.95085 0.948811 0.950623 0.952859 U.S. dollar 0.751838 0.749693 0.749023 0.748338 Algerian dinar 0.005531 0.005525 Australian dollar 0.498469 0.495847 0.497801 0.502284 Botswana pula 0.055786 0.055702 0.055952 0.055901 Brazilian real 0.156028 0.154328 0.154256 0.156239 Brunei dollar 0.554448 Canadian dollar 0.567853 0.565593 0.56513 0.567998 Chilean peso 0.000937 0.000936 0.000936 0.000926 Czech koruna 0.034439 0.034598 0.034568 0.034726 Danish krone 0.11042 0.110105 0.110016 0.110038 Indian rupee 0.009164 0.00913 Israeli New Shekel 0.203199 0.203059 0.203594 0.2057 Korean won 0.000573 0.000575 0.000575 0.000574 Kuwaiti dinar Malaysian ringgit 0.160683 0.160493 0.16045 Mauritian rupee 0.016377 0.016379 0.016334 0.016357 Mexican peso 0.043875 0.043794 0.043874 0.043759 New Zealand dollar 0.456742 0.456263 0.458777 0.462286 Norwegian krone 0.069801 0.069703 0.069199 0.069708 Omani rial 1.95537 Peruvian sol 0.206456 0.205983 Philippine peso 0.01358 0.013506 0.013426 Polish zloty 0.18308 0.183604 0.183949 0.184862 Qatari riyal 0.205587 Russian ruble 0.008506 0.008614 0.008748 0.008799 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.554575 0.554544 0.554448 South African rand 0.03973 0.040116 0.040121 0.040451 Swedish krona 0.069288 0.069688 0.069884 0.070075 Swiss franc 0.834495 0.836944 0.836103 0.836927 Thai baht 0.021118 0.021137 0.021255 Trinidadian dollar 0.1108 0.111172 0.110671 U.A.E. dirham Uruguayan peso 0.020098 0.019981 0.01991 0.019949 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023