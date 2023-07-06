BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 5, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Jun-23      29-Jun-23      28-Jun-23      27-Jun-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103555        0.10356       0.103511       0.103799
Euro                             0.816947       0.820014       0.819281       0.819505
Japanese yen                     0.005189       0.005197       0.005205       0.005217
U.K. pound                        0.95085       0.948811       0.950623       0.952859
U.S. dollar                      0.751838       0.749693       0.749023       0.748338
Algerian dinar                                                 0.005531       0.005525
Australian dollar                0.498469       0.495847       0.497801       0.502284
Botswana pula                    0.055786       0.055702       0.055952       0.055901
Brazilian real                   0.156028       0.154328       0.154256       0.156239
Brunei dollar                                                  0.554448
Canadian dollar                  0.567853       0.565593        0.56513       0.567998
Chilean peso                     0.000937       0.000936       0.000936       0.000926
Czech koruna                     0.034439       0.034598       0.034568       0.034726
Danish krone                      0.11042       0.110105       0.110016       0.110038
Indian rupee                     0.009164                                      0.00913
Israeli New Shekel               0.203199       0.203059       0.203594         0.2057
Korean won                       0.000573       0.000575       0.000575       0.000574
Kuwaiti dinar
Malaysian ringgit                0.160683                      0.160493        0.16045
Mauritian rupee                  0.016377       0.016379       0.016334       0.016357
Mexican peso                     0.043875       0.043794       0.043874       0.043759
New Zealand dollar               0.456742       0.456263       0.458777       0.462286
Norwegian krone                  0.069801       0.069703       0.069199       0.069708
Omani rial                        1.95537
Peruvian sol                                                   0.206456       0.205983
Philippine peso                   0.01358       0.013506                      0.013426
Polish zloty                      0.18308       0.183604       0.183949       0.184862
Qatari riyal                                                                  0.205587
Russian ruble                    0.008506       0.008614       0.008748       0.008799
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar                 0.554575                      0.554544       0.554448
South African rand                0.03973       0.040116       0.040121       0.040451
Swedish krona                    0.069288       0.069688       0.069884       0.070075
Swiss franc                      0.834495       0.836944       0.836103       0.836927
Thai baht                        0.021118                      0.021137       0.021255
Trinidadian dollar                 0.1108       0.111172       0.110671
U.A.E. dirham
Uruguayan peso                   0.020098       0.019981        0.01991       0.019949
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SDR sdr rate

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

There’s no default threat now, says PM

SBP’s TERF during PTI govt’s tenure: PAC to examine list of 620 borrowers in camera

Private power plants: PD pays Rs300bn to trim circular debt

May 23 FCA: Nepra approves tariff hike for Discos, KE

IMF’s Executive Board meeting on Pakistan set for July 12

SC allows PIA to fill up 205 vacancies

Barter trade instrument: MoC says it has gotten ‘blanket’ approval from cabinet

Federal govt employees: 17.5pc increase in pension notified

FBR to ‘sell’ excise rules, general orders, departmental rulings to public

Read more stories