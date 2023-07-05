Cotton market remains steady

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,950 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Jahania, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Peer Mahal, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khadro, 400 bales of Chodagi were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 3600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 2400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund and 2600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs 5 per Kg and was available at Rs 350 per kg.

