BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton market remains steady

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

1200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 1200 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,950 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Jahania, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Peer Mahal, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khadro, 400 bales of Chodagi were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 3600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 2400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund and 2600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,500 per maund.

The rate of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs 5 per Kg and was available at Rs 350 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton market remains steady

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories