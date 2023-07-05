BAFL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
BIPL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 54.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.47%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.29%)
FCCL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.06%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.98%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.85%)
HBL 76.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
HUBC 77.13 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
LOTCHEM 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.09%)
MLCF 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.23 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
PIOC 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-3.37%)
PPL 65.67 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.29%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.01%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.85%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.56%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
TRG 97.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.09%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.26%)
BR100 4,370 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,233 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)
KSE100 43,557 Decreased By -342 (-0.78%)
KSE30 15,499 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women cricketers’ skills camp starts today

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: Pakistani women cricketers will attend the skills camp scheduled to take place in Lahore and Karachi from July 5 to 17.

The first phase of the skills camp will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from July 5 to 9 where 20 players from Lahore and adjoining areas, will take part, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and abilities.

Following the completion of the five-day Lahore leg, the focus will shift to Karachi as Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre will be the venue for the camp from July 13 to 17. The players for the Karachi camp will be announced in due course.

The women’s skills camp will feature a series of intensive training sessions, led by the Pakistan women’s team support staff. Players will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills, receive valuable guidance, and exhibit their capabilities through various practice matches and scenarios. The selectors and coaching staff will closely evaluate the participants to identify those who display exceptional talent, technical proficiency, and a competitive spirit.

The players invited for Lahore camp are: Aliya Riaz, Amber Kainat, Anam Amin, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Fatima Khan, Gul Feroza, Lubna Behram, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Women cricketers National Cricket Academy Pakistani women cricketers

Comments

1000 characters

Women cricketers’ skills camp starts today

Liquidity risks remain high despite IMF deal: Moody’s

Rs1.25/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs allowed

20pc hike in salaries notified: Govt sure it will win judiciary over in the end?

Rate of advance income tax for commercial importers hiked

Fraudulent clearances of imported goods: FBR sets up fact-finding committee

‘Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran’ on 7th

KE submits business case on running JPCL-1 on Thar coal

Sale and purchase of immovable properties: FBR implements revised rates of withholding tax

Federal govt employees: Up to 35pc ad hoc relief allowance notified

Pakistan’s Hindu doctors get registered in India’s Gujarat

Read more stories