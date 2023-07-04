BAFL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
BIPL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
CNERGY 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.94%)
DFML 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
DGKC 55.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.29%)
FABL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.48%)
HBL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.93%)
HUBC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.93%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.59%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.94%)
MLCF 30.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.61%)
OGDC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.09%)
PAEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.07%)
PIOC 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.68%)
PPL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (4.36%)
PRL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.76%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SNGP 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.04%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.24%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.67%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By 10.5 (0.24%)
BR30 15,390 Increased By 155.5 (1.02%)
KSE100 43,833 Decreased By -65.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,600 Increased By 30.1 (0.19%)
European shares muted as miners weigh

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 12:39pm

European shares were muted on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the direction of global interest rates prompted investors to stick to the sidelines, while miners weighed on concerns about weak demand from China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held steady at 461.17 points by 0710 GMT as investors weighed hawkish signals from central bankers against data pointing to slowing global growth.

European shares end lower as healthcare declines outweigh miner gains

Miners fell 0.3% as metal prices slipped on concerns about the demand outlook from China after a raft of weak economic data, while a 0.5% increase in banks limited losses.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin with most of Wall Street closed for the U.S. Independence Day public holiday while the economic data calendar is also light.

Wacker Chemie advanced 2.7% to the top of the STOXX 600 after HSBC upgraded its rating to “buy” from “hold.”

European shares

