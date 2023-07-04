BAFL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
CNERGY 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 55.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
HBL 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.68%)
HUBC 76.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.74%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.4%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.54%)
MLCF 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.8%)
PAEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PIOC 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.68%)
PPL 66.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.04%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.57%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.66%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.5%)
TPLP 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
TRG 97.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.25%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
BR100 4,390 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 15,325 Increased By 91.1 (0.6%)
KSE100 43,840 Decreased By -58.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,585 Increased By 14.3 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Australia pauses rate hikes amid ‘uncertain’ economic outlook

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2023 10:38am

SYDNEY: The Reserve Bank of Australia left its key interest rate unchanged Tuesday, with governor Philip Lowe saying that while inflation had “passed its peak” the economic outlook remained uncertain.

The decision comes after monetary policymakers last month hiked the benchmark rate 25 basis points to 4.1 percent – its highest level since May 2012.

Lowe on Tuesday cited “uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook” as one reason the board decided to stand pat this month.

“This will provide some time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook,” he said.

SBP raises key policy rate by 100bps to 22% after ‘emergency meeting’

The move gave stocks a small boost, with the benchmark ASX 200 up nearly 0.5 percent in the minutes after the announcement, though the local dollar fell against the US greenback.

It will also come as a relief to mortgage holders, who have seen their monthly repayments rise rapidly over the past year as rates increased.

Central banks raise rates to make borrowing more expensive, reducing the buying power and demand of consumers and businesses, which usually pushes prices down.

Government figures released last week showed the headline rate of inflation dropped to 5.6 percent on-year in May, from 7.3 percent – an improvement but still well above the RBA’s target range of between two and three percent.

Like other countries fighting inflation, Australia is treading a fine line between trying to bring prices down without stifling economic growth and sparking a recession.

Many other central banks have opted to continue tightening monetary policy in an attempt to tame runaway food and energy prices, which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell last week told an event in Spain that further hikes were likely, after the bank left rates unchanged at its June meeting following 10 consecutive hikes.

In its most recent decision late in May, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand lifted its official cash rate from 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent.

Reserve Bank of Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Australia pauses rate hikes amid ‘uncertain’ economic outlook

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories