BAFL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
CNERGY 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 55.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FABL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
HBL 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.68%)
HUBC 76.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.74%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.54%)
MLCF 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.35 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.79%)
PAEL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PIOC 92.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.73%)
PPL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.96%)
PRL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.64%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.24%)
TPLP 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
TRG 97.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.1%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
BR100 4,390 Increased By 1.3 (0.03%)
BR30 15,325 Increased By 91.1 (0.6%)
KSE100 43,840 Decreased By -58.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,585 Increased By 14.3 (0.09%)
Jul 04, 2023
Markets

Copper eases as dollar firms, China data signals weak demand

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2023 10:03am

Copper prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar firmed, while weak economic data from top metals consumer China suggested a gloomy demand outlook, denting sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $8,365.50 per metric ton by 0327 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% at 68,110 yuan ($9,412.40) per metric ton.

China stimulus hope and falling inventories buoy copper

Chinese factory activity slowed in June, reinforcing the fact that demand for metals was under pressure, though there were expectations the government would undertake more stimulus measures to shore up the economy.

The dollar, which has been rising since mid-June on expectations of further U.S. rate hikes, was steady. A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper prices, however, were supported by low inventories.

Combined copper stockpiles in LME, SHFE, COMEX and China bonded warehouses were last at 225,018 tons, down 55% from March and equivalent to only three days of global copper consumption in 2022, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,154 per metric ton, nickel shed 0.3% to $20,520, lead fell 0.4% to $2,084.50, tin dropped 0.8% to $27,155, while zinc was almost unchanged at $2,365.50.

SHFE aluminium dipped 0.1% to 18,025 yuan per metric ton, nickel eased 0.3% to 158,850 yuan, zinc fell 0.7% to 20,035 yuan, lead declined 0.4% to 15,530 yuan while tin rose 0.7% to 224,380 yuan.

