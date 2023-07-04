Gauff shocked by Wimbledon qualifier Kenin

LONDON: Coco Gauff was dumped out of Wimbledon on the first day of the tournament on Monday, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The 19-year-old seventh seed was broken four times in the match by her fellow American, making 33 unforced errors in the biggest shock of the day at the All England Club.

Gauff, who reached the quarter-finals at the recent French Open, lost the first set and squandered a 3-0 lead in the second set before coming out on top to level the match.

But qualifier Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020, broke her opponent in the opening game of the third set and went on to win the decider 6-2.