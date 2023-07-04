BAFL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
CNERGY 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.94%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
FABL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.2%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.3%)
HBL 77.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.89 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.79%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.47%)
MLCF 30.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.97%)
PAEL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PIOC 92.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.73%)
PPL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.96%)
PRL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.16%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.78%)
SSGC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.64%)
TPLP 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
TRG 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.05%)
UNITY 18.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
BR100 4,390 Increased By 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 15,325 Increased By 91.2 (0.6%)
KSE100 43,839 Decreased By -59.6 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,585 Increased By 14.3 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff shocked by Wimbledon qualifier Kenin

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2023 09:54am

LONDON: Coco Gauff was dumped out of Wimbledon on the first day of the tournament on Monday, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The 19-year-old seventh seed was broken four times in the match by her fellow American, making 33 unforced errors in the biggest shock of the day at the All England Club.

Gauff, who reached the quarter-finals at the recent French Open, lost the first set and squandered a 3-0 lead in the second set before coming out on top to level the match.

But qualifier Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020, broke her opponent in the opening game of the third set and went on to win the decider 6-2.

Coco Gauff

Comments

1000 characters

Gauff shocked by Wimbledon qualifier Kenin

Govt’s LoI to IMF contains 9 major assurances

Open-market: rupee’s rise continues against US dollar

Risks undermining MTDS targets identified

IMF deal to support macroeconomic stability: Moody’s

Rs4bn TSG to be given: Govt to help PIAC secure Rs13bn commercial loans

Development: NEC approves ‘megabudget’

Nepra Act: Govt readies amendments to catapult its ‘own man’ to top slot

Value of Rs5m or more: 3pc advance tax to be collected on registration of EVs

100MW solar project: AEDB approves issuance of TLoS to Zorlu

New agreement with KE: Centre urged to consult Sindh

Read more stories