Gold prices see mammoth plunge

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw a mammoth plunge on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices slumped by Rs8800 to Rs 207,200 per tola and Rs7544 to Rs 177,641 per 10 grams.

Silver prices dropped by Rs50 to Rs2500 per tola and Rs42.87 to Rs2143.34 per 10 grams.

On the global market, gold prices stood for $1912 per ounce and silver for $22.76 per ounce, traders said.

