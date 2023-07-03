AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
One killed in Russian drone strike on northern Ukrainian city, Kyiv says

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2023 05:18pm
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: At least one person was killed in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Monday when a Russian drone crashed into a residential building, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential staff, said on the Telegram messaging app that the drone had hit a five-storey building.

Ukraine shoots down Russian missiles, drones in Kyiv attack

Kyiv’s air force had earlier reported shooting down 13 of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Moscow overnight in a separate attack.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has stepped up air strikes against Ukraine in recent weeks, and Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake occupied territory.

