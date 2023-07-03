An indecent rendezvous–II

Later in the joint communiqué the US ‘aligned’ itself with India and signed the declaration that called upon Pakistan to “refrain from letting its soil to be used for terrorist activities in India”.

The Indian media has been for a very long time manufacturing stories of terror being exported from Pakistan into their country. Absolute nonsense. The imagination is in itself ridiculous. A severe damage was done to the relationship by the US. Our Foreign Office protested — but does it matter? Possibly, not.

An indecent rendezvous–I

Pakistan’s foreign policy has been in shambles for almost two decades. There has been no imaginative thinking to bolster economic relationship with our friends within and outside the region. Our Ambassadors have failed miserably to deliver. Our successive governments have had only little or no understanding of the emerging realities both within and outside the region, which did not allow us the ability to direct our own specific policy initiatives that have been the need of the hour.

We have remained ‘directionless’ in our foreign policy objectives, which unfortunately are under dark shadows of ignorance of what should constitute our national priority. Consequently, we remain at the receiving end of the world community with very few friends in the comity of nations.

No country can expect to be respected if it is economically weak. We are weak; socially, economically and politically. We have no economic agenda. We have no plans on how to improve our economic factors of production. Our attention to detail in formulating economic plans and policies is close to zilch; consequently, we are rudderless in regards to setting the sails of the economy.

We are perennial borrowers in the international financial markets. Borrowers command no respect; lenders do. For the last almost two years, we have been politically squabbling to the detriment of the economy.

We are also a 230 to 250- million people market for the global players; why aren’t we able to draw attention for direct foreign investment.

At the State dinner hosted by Biden, there were at least half a dozen CEOs of Indian origin, who today run global institutions. India respects their NRIs (Non-resident Indians). They have been in the last 30 years investing heavily back into their country.

Against this, how do we treat our NRPs (non-resident Pakistanis)? … with absolute disdain. Our parliamentarians speak against them on the floor of the parliament, they insult their sensitivities by saying that the NRPs only come to Pakistan to bury their parents or to place flower on their graves. How much more callous can we get on issues of National interest? We do not wish to give them (NRPs) even the right to vote.

The stunted thinking that a single politician rules their hearts, sends imaginary tremors within the hearts of other politicians; hence it is considered best to keep them disenfranchised. The ignominy of such thought process can only be mourned.

When will our Foreign Office wake up to the economic demands of policy-making at the international level? It is my belief that there are over two dozens trade commissioners/representative posted at the choicest locations. What have they done to promote trade or bring investment into the country? Have they ever been held accountable? No!

Modi’s visit to the US and the laying of the brightest red carpet, coupled with royal treatment is a slap on the face of Pakistan. Modi had the audacity to say, ‘enough of friendship or enmity with Pakistan, we don’t have to do anything, Pakistan is self-destructing itself!’ What an insult... it is an insult only if we as a nation are still sensitive in understanding diplomatic norms.

It wouldn’t be an insult if the country has the skin of crocodile or rhinoceros — nothing can penetrate through its thickness. The ridicule we are receiving at the diplomatic level is the need of our deeds. We are insulted only to the extent, we allow ourselves to be insulted. No more. No less.

The US chose to ignore state sponsored atrocities that are being committed upon Muslims and other minorities while entertaining the political thug from India. Having said that, nobody, including this scribe, will hesitate to applaud Modi for what he has done for his country. He has maimed all human rights and yet is seen as a man of peace. That’s a diplomatic triumph.

We have only ourselves to blame. I admire Asif Ali Zardari when he remarks that anybody who thinks Pakistan is poor is a stupid. Indeed yes, with the enormous natural endowments, it is unalloyed stupidity to think that we are poor. We are poor only in leadership.

We need leadership that can set direction both politically and economically. As president, Zardari was very clear-headed about economic policy; he made many initiatives; Pak-Iran gas pipeline is only one of them. In the next elections if Zardari wins, he should take the Premiership; only an executive position will allow him to strategically think and deliver results on the economy. We need bold thinking by the politicians and the Foreign Office.

Having derailed the past elected government, what has the country gained? Reputational loss with a very heavy economic price. Even our traditional friends are sitting on the sidelines waiting to see what the IMF does with us!

All stakeholders must go back to the drawing board and chart out plans to undo the damage that has been inflicted upon Pakistan by the outcome of Modi’s visit to the US. The people of Pakistan ask: ‘any takers?’

(Concluded)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023