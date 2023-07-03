Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘World Population Day’ on 11th

APP Published 03 Jul, 2023 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: ‘World Population Day’ will be marked on July 11 (Tuesday) across the globe to reaffirm the human right to plan for a family.

It encourages activities, events, and information to help make this right a reality throughout the world. Family planning is an important topic raised during ‘World Population Day’.

‘World Population Day’ aims to increase people’s awareness about various population issues such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights. The day is celebrated worldwide by business groups, community organizations, and individuals in many ways. Activities include seminar discussions, educational information sessions, and essay competitions.

In 1968 world leaders proclaimed that individuals had a basic human right to determine freely and responsibly the number and timing of their children. About 40 years later modern contraception remains out of reach for millions of women, men, and young people.

World Population Day was instituted in 1989 as an outgrowth of the Day of Five Billion, marked on July 11, 1987. The UN authorized the event as a vehicle to build an awareness of population issues and the impact they have on development and the environment. Since then, with the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) encouragement, governments, non-governmental organizations, institutions, and individuals organize various educational activities to celebrate the annual event.

human rights World Population Day UNFPA

Comments

1000 characters

‘World Population Day’ on 11th

Investment purposes: KSA, UAE showing keen interest in IT, agriculture: minister

Bilawal for further increasing trade with Japan

Tax on windfall profits: FBR to face legal complications

Govt to collect Hajj expenses in USD from next year

OIC calls for push to prevent holy Quran burnings

Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ holy Quran burning

Erstwhile tribal areas: Tax, duty exemption extended by one year

Video conference format: PM to participate in SCO CHS moot

Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

Civil work procurements: PPRA defers approval for standard bidding documents

Read more stories