Thousands rally across Australia in support of Indigenous reform

SYDNEY: Thousands rallied in Australia on Sunday to back a campaign to recognise the country’s Indigenous people in the constitution ahead of a referendum later this year, after a recent dip in support for the change.

The referendum, likely to be held between October and December, seeks to amend the constitution and establish an advisory body, called the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, to give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a direct say in policies that impact them.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor government backs the change, while the opposition Liberal-National conservatives urge a “No” vote.

On Sunday, an Australian Council of Social Service tweet showed Sydney rally attendees in T-shirts with the words “Vote Yes” and caps with the words “The Uluru Statement”, referring to a key document that calls for an Indigenous Voice.

One rallygoer, Jason Howard, said the event was “a great opportunity for all Australians to get behind something that’s going to make this country better”.

Another attendee, Isabelle Smith, said in her opinion the referendum was the most important issue in Australia.

“It’ll bring Australians together and I think voting ‘Yes’ is the most important thing that people can do,” she said.