Szoboszlai joins Liverpool in 70-million-euro deal

Published 03 Jul, 2023

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool confirmed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig on Sunday after paying the Hungarian’s 70-million-euro (£60 million, $76 million) release clause.

The 22-year-old will further bolster the Reds midfield options after the arrival of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister last month.

Szoboszlai scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 games for Leipzig as he helped them to win the German Cup and finish in the top four of the Bundesliga for the past two seasons.

“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started,” Szoboszlai told Liverpool’s website.

“A really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”

Liverpool were in the market to refresh their midfield after a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season saw them miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time in seven years.

