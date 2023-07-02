Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House

AFP Published 02 Jul, 2023 08:06pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has scheduled a diplomatic trip to Europe this month with stops in the United Kingdom, at the NATO summit in Lithuania and for meetings in Finland, the White House said Sunday.

Biden is set to depart July 9 for “engagements” with the UK’s King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said in a statement. He will then continue to the NATO summit in Vilnius followed by a visit to Helsinki for the US-Nordic Leaders Summit.

Biden had been widely expected to attend the NATO summit. The US has said that the alliance is nearly consensus on how to address Ukraine’s membership push at the upcoming summit, as the Eastern European country – with support from Western nations – continues fighting off a Russian invasion.

White House says Biden spoke with leaders of France, Germany and UK amid developments in Russia

The trip comes as the White House prepares to welcome Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Washington ahead of the talks in Vilnius, to talk about Stockholm’s ambitions to join the alliance.

Sweden asked to join NATO in May 2022, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, but its membership bid, which must be ratified by all 31 member states, has been blocked by Turkiye and Hungary.

Top diplomats from Turkiye and Sweden will meet on Thursday, the day after Kristersson’s White House visit, at NATO headquarters in Brussels for talks on Stockholm’s bid to join the alliance.

Turkiye dropped objections to Sweden’s Nordic neighbor Finland joining earlier in the year and Helsinki became a NATO member in April.

Joe Biden NATO White House

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland: White House

Income of shareholder of company: 10pc tax paid on bonus shares to be ‘final tax’

Four security personnel martyred in Balochistan terror attack

Reko Diq project: Rs 1.2bn TSG for BMRL obligatory contribution okayed by ECC

20,000MT per month from Apr to Sep: Buying LPG spot cargoes exempted from PPRA rules

Security forces kill three terrorists in DI Khan: ISPR

Met Office predicts countrywide monsoon rains from tomorrow

Dar, SBP governor ink LoI on SBA

Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Holy Quran incident

Police report 'mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, media say at least 2 dead

Arrests in overnight French riots rise to 719

Read more stories