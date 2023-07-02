AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former Man Utd midfielder Cleverley announces retirement

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2023 11:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley announced his retirement from soccer at the age of 33, citing lingering injuries.

The ex-England international most recently captained Watford, joining the Championship side on loan from United during the 2009-10 season.

Cleverley made 181 appearances, scored 19 times and registered 15 assists during his six-and-a-half-year spell at Watford after joining from Everton on loan for the second time and making the move permanent in 2017.

His last season was plagued by injuries as he missed 29 games for Watford, who finished 11th in the Championship standings.

Cleverley underwent surgery on an Achilles injury that had kept him out for an extended period at the beginning of last season before sustaining a thigh injury in February.

Man Utd expect record revenue despite takeover saga

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from football as a player. The last year has been immensely difficult trying to overcome the obstacles of injury,” the former Premier League winner said in a statement on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, my body has failed me and just hasn’t got the capacity to perform anymore.”

Cleverley, an academy graduate of United, played 79 games for the Old Trafford outfit before joining Leicester City, Watford, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa and Everton on loan.

“Special mentions must go to Manchester United… The people and the club that gave me the foundations as a player and person and also the club that made my dreams come true…

“To all those involved with Watford Football Club. I have the privilege of calling this club home… The love you have shown me as a young loanee up to the moment I retire as a grown man I can never repay.”

Watford said, “Some exciting news will soon be announced jointly by the club and Tom.”

Manchester United Tom Cleverley

Comments

1000 characters

Former Man Utd midfielder Cleverley announces retirement

Income of shareholder of company: 10pc tax paid on bonus shares to be ‘final tax’

Reko Diq project: Rs 1.2bn TSG for BMRL obligatory contribution okayed by ECC

20,000MT per month from Apr to Sep: Buying LPG spot cargoes exempted from PPRA rules

Dar, SBP governor ink LoI on SBA

Arrests in overnight French riots rise to 719

In AI tussle, Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

EU condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Every designated park, green area must be preserved: SC

Russia launches first overnight drone attack on Kyiv in 12 days

Allotment of symbols: ECP directs political parties to submit applications by 19th

Read more stories