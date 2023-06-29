AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slides on strong dollar, weak data from China

Reuters Published 29 Jun, 2023 01:04pm

Copper prices declined on Thursday as weak data from top metals consumer China weighed on the demand outlook, while a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.3% to $8,233 per metric ton by 0647 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.8% to 67,230 yuan ($9,278.22) per metric ton.

The dollar climbed after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not rule out more rate hikes at the next meeting and reiterated that most central bankers will see two rate rises this year.

Copper sinks on weak China industrial profits

In China, factory activity is expected to contract for a third straight month in June, underscoring the need for further policy stimulus to counter weak demand.

This follows data on Wednesday showing annual profit at China’s industrial firms declining in double-digit percentage rate in the first five months of this year due to softening demand.

Base metals are widely used across different economic sectors and in the manufacturing industry.

“The domestic (copper) supply is expected to pick up month-on-month after July… It is expected that there will still be downward pressure in the future,” Jinrui Futures said in a note, adding that the medium and long-term macroeconomic outlook remained gloomy.

LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,166 per metric ton, while nickel rose 0.2% to $20,100, zinc advanced 0.7% to $2,365, lead was almost unchanged at $2,071 and tin climbed 0.3% to $26,125.

SHFE aluminium declined 0.6% to 17,970 yuan per metric ton, nickel shed 2.1% to 155,370 yuan, zinc eased 0.5% to 19,925 yuan, tin fell 0.4% to 213,170 yuan and lead was almost flat at 15,460 yuan.

Copper copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper slides on strong dollar, weak data from China

PM constitutes Dar-led body: Beleaguered PIA comes under sharp focus

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

All major US banks pass Fed’s annual stress test

Oil prices fall on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

Read more stories