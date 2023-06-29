AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gauff on cruise control at Eastbourne

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2023 10:56am

EASTBOURNE: World number seven Coco Gauff powered into the Eastbourne quarter-finals with a 6-1, 6-1 rout of Britain’s Jodie Burrage on Wednesday.

Gauff needed just 59 minutes to demolish Burrage and set up a last eight clash against fellow American and doubles partner Jessica Pegula, who beat Colombian qualifier Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Enjoying the tranquility of the grass-court event ahead of the start of Wimbledon next week, Gauff said: “Being in a town like Eastbourne where you can walk reminds me of home. It’s peaceful and I need that before getting into a Grand Slam.”

Britain’s Harriet Dart was brushed aside by Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-4.

Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina beat 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

Defending men’s champion and top seed Taylor Fritz was knocked out by fellow Californian Mackenzie McDonald, who recovered from a break down in each set to win 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/8) against the world number nine.

“It’s a big win for me. Taylor’s a close friend and it’s always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there,” McDonald said.

The American will face Swede Mikael Ymer in the quarter-finals after he defeated home favourite Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4.

Eighth seed Miomir Kecmanovic struggled past Aleksandar Vukic for a 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 win and will face Frenchman Gregoire Barrere after he upset fifth seed Nicolas Jarry in three sets.

Coco Gauff

Comments

1000 characters

Gauff on cruise control at Eastbourne

Construction of bonded warehouses: Policy introduced to facilitate foreign oil firms

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

Clearing liabilities of CPEC IPPs: ECC relaxes conditions to allow use of Rs21bn as advance payment

Shares transactions of listed cos: Procedure of capital gain on disposal of securities to remain applicable

Petrol price: relief likely

Number of income tax return filers crosses 4m mark

Eid-ul-Azha today

LHC asks SNGPL CEO to resume office, assails board

‘Appointment of ineligible person’: LHC issues notices to PM, others

Senate chief’s perks: Sanjrani defends controversial bill

Read more stories