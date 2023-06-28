SSUET holds workshop on ‘Designing Thinking for Innovation’

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organised a workshop on “Designing Thinking for Innovation” at Sir Syed Tower, conducted by the renowned trainer and motivational speaker, Asad Ullah Chaudhry who is also the President of SSUET Alumni.

The workshop was attended by the deans, chairmen and heads of departments including Vice President Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association, Commodore Salim Siddiqui (retd), Member Executive Committee AMUOBA, Farrukh Nizami, senior Aligs Adil Usman, Absarullah, Masood Alam, and Siraj Khilji, Convenor SSUET Alumni Association, and others.

The famous trainer and motivational speaker, Asad Ullah Chaudhry gave comprehensive and useful information while conducting a workshop on Designing Thinking for Innovation.

The event provided a complete guideline about how to create an effective business model and out-of-the-box thinking.

Regarding a business model, he said that it should consist of four elements: a customer value proposition, a profit formula, key resources, and key processes.

Chaudhry said that the engineering mindset states that you know the answers to solutions and provide a solution to the problem, while the design thinking mindset emphasizes finding the problem behind the problem from the perspective of customers. Innovation is a key to success in the modern world.

Asad Chaudhry explained that Design Thinking is a process that is used to understand customers, challenge assumptions, redefine problems, and create innovative solutions to prototype and test. It included five phases – Empathize, Define, Ideate, Prototype, and Test. It is more useful to tackle problems that are ill-defined or unknown.

Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar through his message said that the workshop tends to provide an opportunity to move beyond your field of expertise to become an exceptional functional leader who aligns business activities to achieve strategic goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that innovation is everyone’s business today because everyone wants to do better with less. And that is why we all need design thinking. In an organization at every level, design thinking provides the tools that we need to become innovative thinkers and uncover creative opportunities available that we could not see earlier.

He underscored that the role of the universities has completely changed in the modern world. Now education is not confined to classrooms with physical attendance in a few technologies. Online education and E-learning have changed the whole concept of the academic process. We need to change the nature of thinking and prepare students to see and take action when the opportunity arises. They can generate innovative ideas using design thinking.

Presenting a vote of thanks, Convenor SSUET Alumni Siraj Khilji said that sky is the limit exists no more; the new term is sky is just the launching pad. Join hands to take SSUET up to the level that it is recognised globally for producing innovative business professionals.

