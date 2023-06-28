AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Post Enumeration Survey to be started on July 8

Published 28 Jun, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) decided to start Post Enumeration Survey from 8th July, 2023. It is also decided to conduct enumeration in three (3) districts of Kohistan that are remaining and snow bound areas of KP, AJ&K and GB from 8th July, 2023.

The decisions were taken in 16th meeting of Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) that was held under the chair of Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, on 27th June 2023 in Ministry of PD&SI.

The meeting was attended by all members of Census Monitoring Committee including Federal Minister for IT&T Syed Amin ul Haque.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal directed that the Post Enumeration Survey has to be completed within 15 days with due diligence for increasing credibility of the exercise.

Further, he requested all Chief Secretaries to direct CDOs / DCs / ACs to provide completion certificates of Field Enumeration of 7th Population and Housing Census, 2023 by 15th July, 2023.

The Work plan, Methodology and Sample Design for conducting Post Enumeration Survey by using the Stratified Sampling Technique was also approved by Census Monitoring Committee. It was further decided in meeting that for Post Enumeration Survey NADRA will ensure provision of software by today for testing purpose.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar presented strategy and mechanism of Post Enumeration Survey devised according to guidelines of Council of Common Interest (CCI), as decided in previous meeting of CMC.

Post Enumeration Survey is another step to gain the confidence and acceptability of stakeholders on the process of Digital Census and is part of the plan approved by CCI for the first ever digital Census. Minister PD&SI also directed to provide the allocated budget to all stakeholders proportionally to avoid any inconvenience in conduct of PES.

