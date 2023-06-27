AVN 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.46%)
Pakistan

SC bench resumes hearing pleas against military trials of civlians

  • Six-member bench takes up case
BR Web Desk Published 27 Jun, 2023 11:14am

The Supreme Court (SC) bench resumed on Tuesday hearing pleas challenging the military trials of civilians.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial is heading a bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Ma­­zahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

On Monday, a seven-judge bench, headed by the chief justice, resumed the hearing on the petitions against the trials of civilians under the Army Act, 1952.

At the onset of the proceeding, Attorney General for Pakistan objected to Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah’s inclusion in the bench, citing the fact that one of the petitioners, Jawwad S Khawaja, was related to him.

The judge subsequently recused from the bench. After that, a six-judge bench minus Justice Mansoor heard the case.

During the hearing, the CJP said that he expected that trial of persons held in army custody will not commence as the apex court’s proceedings are in progress.

At the end of the hearing, the chief justice inquired from AGP Mansoor Usman Awan that the government might have to give some sort of assurance.

‘‘What is the progress on the military courts’ trial?’’

The attorney general said 102 persons are in army custody, but during the investigation the number may reduce.

Some persons not needed their cases will be sent to the criminal courts.

