AVN 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.46%)
BAFL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.84%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.77%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
FFL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
FLYNG 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.33%)
KAPCO 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KEL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 75.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
OGDC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
PAEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
PPL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.43%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
TPLP 11.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.34%)
UNITY 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 21 (0.51%)
BR30 14,185 Increased By 86.1 (0.61%)
KSE100 41,524 Increased By 86.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,687 Increased By 29.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s current account likely turned to surplus in Jan-March

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 10:23am

BENGALURU: India’s current account balance likely turned positive in January-March, marking the first quarterly surplus in nearly two years thanks to a narrower trade deficit and an increase in services exports, a Reuters poll found.

The latest survey of 22 economists showed the current account balance likely recorded a surplus of $3.3 billion, or 0.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), in the last quarter of the 2022/23 fiscal year.

That would be a significant improvement from the preceding quarter’s deficit of $18.2 billion, or 2.2% of GDP. Forecasts ranged widely, from a deficit of $5.0 billion to a surplus of $7.8 billion.

“While we expect the merchandise trade deficit to narrow, led by moderating global commodity prices, the invisibles trade balance should remain steady at previous quarter levels, with a pick-up in services exports,” said Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley.

“On the capital account front, we expect foreign flows to slow. With regard to the overall (balance of payments) … we anticipate the surplus to remain largely steady, similar to previous quarters’ levels.”

The balance of payments was forecast in a surplus of $9.8 billion last quarter, the poll showed, compared with $11.1 billion in the previous three-month period.

The current account deficit (CAD) was expected to average -1.5% of GDP this fiscal year and -1.8% next, compared with -2.0% in the fiscal year just ended, a separate Reuters poll showed last week.

“With oil prices lower, the trade deficit is likely to shrink, ensuring the CAD narrows further,” wrote Prasenjit K. Basu, chief economist at ICICI Securities.

India’s current account

Comments

1000 characters

India’s current account likely turned to surplus in Jan-March

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

SC bench resumes hearing pleas against military trials of civlians

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for Hajj climax

World Cup to begin Oct. 5, India confirms Pakistan’s participation

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

Read more stories