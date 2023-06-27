Malaysia’s Petronas sees domestic oil, gas output peaking at 2mn boepd by 2024

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas sees its domestic oil and gas production peaking at about 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2024, its exploration head said on Tuesday.

About 60-70% of its production is natural gas and will remain so going forward, Adif Zulkifli, executive vice president & CEO upstream, said at the Energy Asia conference.

“We continue to look for more gas portfolio, but of course, there is commitment in Malaysia, I think we need to continue to do some oil exploration to fill up our refineries,” he added.

Petronas also aims to expand its overseas portfolio to 700,000 boepd as it ramps up output from its Canada LNG joint venture, Adif said.

Petronas says Malaysian anti-graft probe found no wrongdoing by the firm

It owns 25% of the 14 million metric tons per year LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia, led by Shell.

Petronas recorded an average production of 2.4 million boepd in 2022, including domestic and overseas output, it said in its fourth-quarter earnings announcement.