AVN 42.45 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.3%)
BAFL 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.8%)
BOP 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.56%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.69%)
DFML 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.4%)
DGKC 51.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.06%)
EPCL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.5%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.78%)
FFL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.67%)
FLYNG 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (7.14%)
GGL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (8.67%)
HUBC 68.25 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (5.85%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.05%)
KAPCO 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.08%)
KEL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.87 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (6.04%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.33%)
NETSOL 75.49 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.56%)
OGDC 76.85 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.15%)
PAEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.64%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.79%)
PPL 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.88%)
PRL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.32%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.25%)
SNGP 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.52%)
TELE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.91%)
TPLP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.03%)
TRG 91.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.93%)
UNITY 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.66%)
BR100 4,082 Increased By 144.2 (3.66%)
BR30 14,037 Increased By 593.3 (4.41%)
KSE100 41,256 Increased By 1190.5 (2.97%)
KSE30 14,585 Increased By 454.1 (3.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX subdued, Russian rouble falls after aborted mutiny

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2023 11:16am

The Malaysian ringgit hovered at a seven-month low on Monday as global growth concerns weighed on Asian currencies, while the Russian rouble opened at a near 15-month low after a short-lived mutiny by heavily armed mercenaries over the weekend.

The ringgit, which has lost about 6% this year, weakened for a sixth consecutive session, falling as much as 0.3% to its lowest level since November, dragged also by uncertainty ahead of state elections.

“There could be a question mark over the sustainability of the current coalition government as the state elections are coming up very soon, and there is also the issue with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), which is clearly in the pausing mood and unlikely to shift to additional rate hikes,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia foreign exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Tan added that the market was also sensing that BNM was not very concerned about the ringgit’s depreciation and so investors were basically continuing to push down the currency further.

Most other Asian currencies were also subdued, with the Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah and the Taiwanese dollar depreciating between 0.1% and 0.3%.

The dollar held steady near a one-week high against its major peers.

Fiona Lim, senior FX strategist at Maybank, suggested that the slew of weaker prelim PMI numbers released at the end of last week has put cyclical Asian currencies under pressure.

Activity data from Europe and United States on Friday soured risk sentiment, fuelling concerns that the world economy would have to slow down sharply amid hawkish comments from central banks that rate rises may have further to go to tame inflation.

Meanwhile, investors were also on guard after dramatic weekend events in Russia, where mercenaries made a short-lived rebellion, seizing the southern city of Rostov and advancing on Moscow demanding the removal of Russian military commanders in charge of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian rouble opened at a near 15-month low against the dollar in early morning trade, responding for the first time to the aborted mutiny.

China returned from a holiday with the yuan weakening 0.5% against the dollar, catching up with offshore falls on Thursday and Friday.

Investors are waiting for a big burst of stimulus from China before they make more aggressive bets on a recovery, having spent the past few months disappointed by economic data and a lack of meaningful policy response from Beijing.

Russian rouble US dollar Malaysian ringgit US dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX subdued, Russian rouble falls after aborted mutiny

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amended finance bill sails through NA: Key steps taken to keep IMF in good humour

Military trials of civilians: SC bench dissolved again

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Govt launches Shariah-compliant savings, term accounts

Power Cement ‘re-profiles’ long-term obligations of Rs11.9bn

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

Read more stories