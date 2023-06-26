AVN 42.38 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.13%)
Hong Kong shares drop at open

AFP Published 26 Jun, 2023 10:15am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of business Monday morning, extending last week’s losses, as traders keep an eye on Russian developments after an aborted uprising against President Vladimir Putin at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.23 percent, or 44.07 points, to 18,845.90.

Hong Kong shares fall on Powell’s hawkish tone, suffering worst week since March

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.65 percent, or 20.67 points, to 3,177.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.77 percent, or 15.70 points, to 2,024.21.

