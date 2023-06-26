Hong Kong shares drop at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of business Monday morning, extending last week’s losses, as traders keep an eye on Russian developments after an aborted uprising against President Vladimir Putin at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.23 percent, or 44.07 points, to 18,845.90.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.65 percent, or 20.67 points, to 3,177.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.77 percent, or 15.70 points, to 2,024.21.