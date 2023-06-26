Canada opens investigation of Titanic sub implosion

MONTREAL: Canadian authorities on Saturday began a probe into the implosion of the Titan submersible, whose disappearance near the wreckage of the Titanic with five men aboard had set off a multinational search-and-rescue operation.

“Our mandate is to find out what happened and why and to find out what needs to change to reduce the chance or the risk of such occurrences in the future,” said Transportation Safety Board (TSB) chair Kathy Fox.

“We know everybody wants answers, particularly the families and the public,” she told reporters in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Th full probe could take between 18 months to two years.

TSB investigators on Saturday boarded the Canadian-flagged Polar Price cargo ship, which had set sail from St. John’s last weekend to bring the ill-fated Titan to its launch point in the north Atlantic.