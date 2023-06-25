AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
World

China, Russia diplomats discuss ‘issues of common concern’ in Beijing: ministry

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2023 01:57pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister Qin Gang met with Russia’s deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday, China said, in the first public meeting of diplomats from the two countries since mutinous mercenaries threatened to storm the Russian capital.

Moscow security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

“Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko in Beijing and exchanged views with him on China-Russia relations,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the two also discussed “international and regional issues of common concern”.

China Russia Qin Gang

Comments

1000 characters

China, Russia diplomats discuss ‘issues of common concern’ in Beijing: ministry

