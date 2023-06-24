AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
World

UK foreign ministry warns of risk of unrest across Russia

Reuters Published 24 Jun, 2023 01:39pm

LONDON: Britain’s foreign ministry warned of a risk of unrest across Russia, in an update of advice to travellers on Saturday following movements by Russia’s Wagner Group of mercenary forces.

“There are reports of military tensions in the Rostov region and a risk of further unrest across the country. Additionally, there is a lack of available flight options to return to the UK,” Britain’s foreign ministry said.

Russia declares ‘anti-terrorist operation regime’ in Moscow

Britain’s government continued to advise against all travel to Russia.

Russian troops Wagner Russian forces UK foreign ministry

