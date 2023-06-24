Dawood family releases statement

ISLAMABAD: The Dawood family issued a statement following the announcement of the death of Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood in the Titanic sub tragedy.

Taking to Twitter, the Dawood family confirmed the tragic demise of Shahzada Dawood and his son in the Titanic sub tragedy.

“Our beloved sons were on board OceanGate’s Titan submersible, which tragically perished underwater. We kindly request you to keep their departed souls and our family in your prayers as we navigate through this difficult period of mourning.”

The Dawood family also expressed gratitude to all those involved in the rescue operations.

Furthermore, the family extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titanic submersible. However, the details regarding their final rites in this world will soon be announced by the Dawood family.