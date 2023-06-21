AVN 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
Pakistan

Saudi aviation team concludes visit

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2023 05:21am

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation’s security assessment team concluded final leg of visit at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP).

According to the details, the last aviation security assessment satisfactorily came to an end with Saudi inspectors happy with the measures enforced at the airport. During the two-week tour, 20 delegates split into three teams carried out inspections at country’s six major international airports i.e. Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Islamabad and Peshawar.

The aim of these visits was to assess the overall aviation security measures in place for direct flights to Saudi Arabia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

