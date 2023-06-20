AVN 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.37%)
BAFL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
DGKC 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
FCCL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 64.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.43%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PPL 56.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.5%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TRG 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,997 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.04%)
BR30 13,657 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,595 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,263 Increased By 2.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Premier Li Qiang will attend Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on June 27

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 10:47am

BEIJING: China’s Premier Li Qiang will deliver the keynote speech at the 14th Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on June 27, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Li will meet with World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab and other foreign attendees, and have talks with representatives of global entrepreneurs.

China Premier Li Qiang to visit Germany, France next week

The theme of this year’s forum is “Entrepreneurship: a driver of the world economy”.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erden, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will also attend the forum, a statement said.

Li Qiang Davos forum New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins Tianjin Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab

Comments

1000 characters

Premier Li Qiang will attend Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on June 27

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories