Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 19, 2023).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 20.86 21.36
2-Week 20.96 21.46
1-Month 21.15 21.65
3-Month 21.85 22.10
6-Month 21.88 22.13
9-Month 21.86 22.36
1-Year 21.86 22.36
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
