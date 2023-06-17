AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
PTCL Group opens new Futsal Arena for employees

Press Release Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has opened up its brand-new Futsal Arena at PTCL Group Club in Islamabad for its employees. This facility will serve as a hub for promoting physical fitness and fostering a vibrant sporting culture within the organization.

The Futsal Arena was inaugurated by United Arab Emirates’ Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, who was accompanied by the President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Hatem Bamatraf, senior executives, PTCL Group team members and other honorable guests. Following the inauguration, a friendly yet thrilling Futsal match was played between UAE Embassy and PTCL Group teams.

The Ambassador, Hamad Alzaabi commended PTCL Group for its unwavering dedication to the welfare of its employees, while President and CEO, PTCL Group, Hatem Bamatraf emphasized the significance of investing in employee health and wellbeing. The initiative aims to promote a healthy lifestyle, further motivating the workforce to accelerate progress on the company’s long-term ambition of fostering sustainability.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the initiative, Group Chief People Officer (GCPO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, Shoaib Baig said, “PTCL Group values its employees’ well-being above all. We prioritize their physical and mental health, encouraging team spirit and unity.

The Futsal Arena is an extension of PTCL Group’s ‘Vitality Express’ programme that focuses on strengthening employee engagement and well-being through sports and other physical activities. With our new Futsal Arena and ongoing efforts, we create an energized workforce dedicated to achieving organizational goals with focus and determination.”

