AVN 47.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
DGKC 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.7%)
KAPCO 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
KEL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.5%)
MLCF 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.51%)
NETSOL 76.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.12%)
OGDC 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
PAEL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
PPL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
PRL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.92%)
TELE 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.62%)
UNITY 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Jun 16, 2023
Markets

European stocks rise at open

AFP Published 16 Jun, 2023 03:20pm

LONDON: Europe’s equities opened higher Friday, mirroring gains elsewhere, as investors mulled the interest rate outlook after a hectic week for global monetary policy.

In initial trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies won 0.3 percent to 7,653.93 points compared with Thursday’s close.

Frankfurt’s DAX index added 0.1 percent to 16,301.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.3 percent to 7,310.14.

Eurozone stocks had taken a hit on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates to a 22-year high and warned that another hike in July was very likely to tackle high inflation despite a recession.

The move came one day after the US Federal Reserve paused its rate-hiking cycle after 10 straight increases – but signalled more to come in order to tame inflation.

European markets mostly drop before ECB

The People’s Bank of China, however, cut rates this week in a bid to boost the flagging Asian powerhouse economy.

Added to the mix, the Bank of Japan on Friday maintained its long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policy, sending Tokyo shares higher.

European stocks

