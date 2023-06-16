JI to observe black day today

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Thursday rejected the results of mayor's elections, citing the PPP's "unconstitutional and undemocratic conduct" to manipulate the polls.

Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Chief of JI Karachi chapter, who was running for the mayorship post, told reporters that his party rejects the results of mayorship election.

"The PPP's Sindh government didn’t produce 31 elected UC chairmen of the PTI, despite court orders," he said and announced to observe a "black day" on Friday across the country in protest against the election manipulation.

After a protest demonstration at Shahre-e-Quideen, he also announced to draw a future line of action on Friday. "June 15, 2023 is the worst day in the democratic history of the country," he said.

The PPP "killed" the democracy by snatching the public mandate with the help of state machinery and the "Election Commission of Pakistan," he alleged.

The 31 elected representatives of the PTI including two women, who had been "abducted", were not produced in the city council despite court orders, though the JI 130 chairmen voted.

"The PPP has not won but captured the city council for the time being," he said and vowed that the JI will regain its mandate in the city council through a democratic struggle.

He accused the police for supporting the PPP "goons" in violent attacks against his party's "peaceful" workers at the city council. He asked the authorities to release his party's arrested workers.

