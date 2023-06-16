AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
Jane Marriott is first woman UK HC to Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom’s government has appointed Jane Marriott, the first female British High Commissioner to Pakistan, who is due to take up her new diplomatic role in mid-July, the High Commission said Thursday.

“The UK has announced the appointment of Jane Marriott OBE as the next British High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The first female British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane is due to take up her role in mid-July,” said a statement of the British High Commission.

“I am incredibly excited to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan – a country I am delighted to have visited twice before. I am looking forward to getting to know this culturally rich and deeply diverse country even better. The United Kingdom’s relationship with Pakistan is rooted in shared history. Our people-to-people ties bind our countries together in common partnership, which I will be aiming to strengthen further,” Jane was quoted to have stated on her appointment.

Prior to this appointment, Jane Marriott was the High Commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023. In this role she delivered a new UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, strengthening ties across mutual prosperity, sustainable development, security and stability, people-to-people links and tackling climate change.

Under Jane’s leadership, she oversaw the launch of new clean, green, sustainable energy projects as well as delivering UK-Kenyan cooperation to create the first-ever Kenyan Marine Commando Unit, underlining the UK’s commitment in the fight against terrorism in Kenya and the region.

Jane also supported the restoration of over 1,000 hectares of deforested land, and under her leadership, the UK established a ‘Digital Access Programme’ in partnership with Kenyan stakeholders in the tech industry to train users on digital inclusion, cyber hygiene, and the regulation of online content.

Jane brings a wealth of thematic and regional experience to her new role having joined the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in 2001, following roles in the Cabinet Office and Home Office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

climate change UK government British High Commissioner to Pakistan FCDO Jane Marriott

