AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
DGKC 50.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.19%)
EPCL 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.92%)
MLCF 27.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.51%)
NETSOL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.11%)
OGDC 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.54%)
PAEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
PPL 58.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.11%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.83%)
TRG 93.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.48%)
UNITY 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,086 Decreased By -44.9 (-1.09%)
BR30 14,079 Decreased By -185.3 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,332 Decreased By -182.6 (-0.44%)
KSE30 14,554 Decreased By -99.5 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 287-288 level in inter-bank
Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 12:03pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating over 0.06% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 11:20am, the rupee was being traded at 287, an increase of Re0.18.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani rupee had gained some ground against the US dollar to settle at 287.18, up by 0.28% against the US dollar in the inter-bank.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the budget proposals announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for fiscal year 2023-24, calling them a missed opportunity to broaden the tax base while criticising the new amnesty scheme that “creates a damaging precedent”.

“The draft FY24 Budget misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way,” Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan, told Business Recorder via message on Thursday.

“The long list of new tax expenditures reduces further the fairness of the tax system and undercuts the resources needed for greater support for vulnerable (Benazir Income Support Programme) BISP recipients and development spending,” she added.

Her statement comes as the IMF programme remains scheduled to end on June 30, a day before the new budget measures come into force with the start of the new fiscal year in Pakistan.

Internationally, the US dollar rallied in Asian trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled rate hikes later in the year.

The market’s attention is now turning to other central bank decisions late this week.

The dollar index rose 0.28% to 103.21, recovering from a four-week low of 102.66 on Wednesday after the Fed held interest rates steady but signalled that borrowing costs would increase by another 50 basis points (bps) by end-December.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Thursday, recovering some ground from the previous day’s plunge on worries about future US interest rate hikes, with markets now looking to key Chinese economic data for demand indications.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP US dollar Exchange rate US dollar index currency exchange rate today rupee rate IMF and Pakistan forex exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Dust, thunderstorm-rain expected as Cyclone Biparjoy seen making landfall today

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Petrol price likely to decline

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Read more stories