AVN 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
BOP 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
DGKC 50.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
FCCL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.1%)
MLCF 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.83%)
NETSOL 77.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.76%)
OGDC 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.98%)
PAEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PIBTL 4.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.65%)
PRL 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.8%)
UNITY 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,088 Decreased By -43 (-1.04%)
BR30 14,112 Decreased By -152.6 (-1.07%)
KSE100 41,345 Decreased By -169.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,559 Decreased By -94.2 (-0.64%)
Oil prices tick up as markets look to key Chinese economic data

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2023 09:57am

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, recovering some ground from the previous day’s plunge on worries about future US interest rate hikes, with markets now looking to key Chinese economic data for demand indications.

Brent crude futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $73.41 a barrel by 0009 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $68.50 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.4%.

Both benchmarks fell 1.5% on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve projected more rate hikes this year, triggering fears a higher interest rate environment would slow the economy and lower oil demand.

Higher interest rates also strengthen the dollar, making commodities denominated in the US currency more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The US dollar rose 0.5% against a basket of currencies in early trading on Thursday.

Attention on Thursday turned to China, the world’s top oil importer, set to announce key May economic data, including retail sales and industrial production.

Investors are looking for signs of improvement in the country’s patchy economic recovery or further stimulus from Beijing.

Adding to market jitters about weaker fuel demand, the European Central Bank is all but certain to raise borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years on Thursday and leave the door open to more hikes.

The Bank of England is also not yet done with rate rises as it battles inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Oil prices rise 3pc after China rate cut

In another bearish sign on oil demand, US crude oil stocks rose by about 8 million barrels in the week ended June 9, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Analysts had estimated a 500,000-barrel decline.

Gasoline and diesel stocks also rose more than expected.

Oil

