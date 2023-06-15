Elevated expressway, Wasa’s tunnel boring projects reviewed

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that the designs of the proposed elevated expressway project and Wasa’s tunnel boring project have been reviewed for compatibility and would not pose any future constraints due to capacity constraints.

“Moreover, the space would be left for the intersections, proposed in the Wasa’s project, in the design of the elevated expressway. The design of the elevated expressway would have space under the pillars as per WASA requirements. The proposed elevated expressway and WASA project are mega projects for the city,” he said while chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday to review the proposed projects.

The meeting was informed that the journey from the Main Boulevard Gulberg to the motorway toll plaza through the elevated expressway would be completed in just 10 minutes. Moreover, the length of the Wasa Trenchless Technology (tunnel boring) Drain was 28 km from Larex Colony to Gulshan Ravi.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed, Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan and NESPAK were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023