Hajj sponsorship scheme: OGDCL expands its support to employees

Recorder Report Published 14 Jun, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Launched in 1985 by sending four employees annually to perform Hajj in its early years, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has gradually expanded its support for employees under its Hajj Sponsorship Scheme. This year, the company proudly sponsored the pilgrimage for 55 employees.

Continuing this tradition, OGDCL held a dignified ceremony at its Head Office on Tuesday to bid farewell to the selected employees for their upcoming Hajj pilgrimage. The event aimed to honor these fortunate individuals who have been chosen through transparent balloting to embark on this sacred journey through the company-sponsored scheme.

MD/CEO of OGDCL, Ahmed Hayyat Lak, presided over the event and extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to the fortunate employees selected for performing Hajj.

Recognizing the significance of this holy journey, he encouraged the intended pilgrims to make the most of this opportunity to strengthen their faith, seek blessings, and pray for the prosperity and progress of OGDCL and the nation as a whole.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGDCL Hajj pilgrimage Hajj sponsorship scheme Ahmed Hayyat Lak

