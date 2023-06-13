AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Palm oil rises to two-week closing high on stronger crude, soyoil

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:01pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended early gains on Tuesday to hit their highest closing level in two weeks, lifted by stronger crude and soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 73 ringgit, or 2.18%, to 3,422 ringgit ($741.66) a metric ton, its highest close since May 30.

Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude both rose about $1, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil falls on higher May supply, dip in early June exports

“The U.S.-Europe arbitrage opportunity offered on the cross-border trade by the bean oil basis versus the U.S. biofuels domestic requirements is supporting the widening of the price spread between soybean oil and palm olein,” said Marcello Cultrera, director at Singapore-based commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd.

This is improving palm oil’s relative value to edible oils, he added.

However, larger-than-expected May inventories weighed on sentiment.

Malaysia’s end-May palm oil inventories rose for the first time in four months, after output surged to its highest level so far this year, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Monday.

Stockpiles in the world’s second-largest producer rose 12.63% from the month before to 1.69 million metric tons.

