‘Third party communication’: Bykea apologises for ‘inappropriate messaging’

After Bykea users received two unfortunate notifications from the bike ride-sharing and delivery startup app, the company said it apologises “for the inappropriate messaging”.

“We apologise for the inappropriate messaging sent through Bykea. We can confirm that this was a third party communication tool which got compromised,” the company told Business Recorder.

“Our team has restored it and the Bykea app is fully functional and safe to use,” read the statement, adding that “if any user is facing any issue, we are available on our helpline.”

The first notification popped up on users’ screens at around 12:10pm on Tuesday, with some inappropriate language. About 40 minutes later, another notification was sent to users, this time saying in Urdu that “the app is still hacked”.

Twitter users began posting about the situation immediately, with one stating: “I think Bykea has an angry employee” while others joked that Bykea had made a “typo” or been hacked by India.