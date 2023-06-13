AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Third party communication’: Bykea apologises for ‘inappropriate messaging’

  • At around mid-day on Tuesday, Bykea users received two unfortunate notifications
Saleha Riaz Published June 13, 2023 Updated June 13, 2023 03:49pm
<p>Courtesy: Facebook</p>

Courtesy: Facebook

After Bykea users received two unfortunate notifications from the bike ride-sharing and delivery startup app, the company said it apologises “for the inappropriate messaging”.

“We apologise for the inappropriate messaging sent through Bykea. We can confirm that this was a third party communication tool which got compromised,” the company told Business Recorder.

“Our team has restored it and the Bykea app is fully functional and safe to use,” read the statement, adding that “if any user is facing any issue, we are available on our helpline.”

The first notification popped up on users’ screens at around 12:10pm on Tuesday, with some inappropriate language. About 40 minutes later, another notification was sent to users, this time saying in Urdu that “the app is still hacked”.

Twitter users began posting about the situation immediately, with one stating: “I think Bykea has an angry employee” while others joked that Bykea had made a “typo” or been hacked by India.

startup Bykea Pakistan startup sector

Comments

1000 characters

‘Third party communication’: Bykea apologises for ‘inappropriate messaging’

3rd straight fall: rupee settles at 287.97 against US dollar

Remittances stand at $2.1bn, down 4.4% month-on-month in May

Russian oil: experts say ‘trial run’ vital to identify viability for Pakistan

Cannot disclose commercial terms of contract, says Musadik Malik on Russian oil deal

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan’s northern areas

Pakistan seeks spot LNG cargoes for first time in nearly a year

Pak Suzuki extends shutdown of motorcycle plant till June 16

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China

China cuts short-term interest rate to kickstart economy

Read more stories