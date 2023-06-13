Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 13-Jun-23 11:30
Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 13-Jun-23 11:00
Imperial Limited 14-Jun-23 11:00
MetaTech Trading L imited 14-Jun-23 10:30
AGP Limited 14-Jun-23 14:00
Kohat Cement Company Limited 14-Jun-23 11:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 14-Jun-23 10:30
Descon Oxychem Limited 14-Jun-23 14:00
TPL Properties Limited 14-Jun-23 16:00
Apollo Textile Mills Limited 15-Jun-23 14:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 15-Jun-23 10:00
First UDL Modaraba 15-Jun-23 13:00
Shield Corporation Limited 15-Jun-23 11:00
Ecopack Limited 15-Jun-23 10:00
Silkbank Limited 15-Jun-23 10:00
NetSol Technologies Limited 15-Jun-23 12:00
Macter International Limited 16-Jun-23 16:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 16-Jun-23 15:00
Attock Refinery Limited 19-Jun-23 12:30
Attock Petroleum Limited 19-Jun-23 11:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 19-Jun-23 15:30
Lucky Core Industries Limited 19-Jun-23 11:00
National Refinery Limited 19-Jun-23 10:30
Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-23 11:00
